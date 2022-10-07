Blackpool siblings win silver and bronze medals at Commonwealth Karate Championships



Posted on Tuesday 4th October 2022

Young person doing karate

Rohan and Jordanna Williams both received medals last month at the Commonwealth Karate Championships in Birmingham.

As the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games came to a finish just one month ago, The English Karate Federation welcomed international delegations from many countries to the 10th Commonwealth Karate Championships.

Rohan and Jordanna Williams who live in Blackpool and who are part of YANAGI KAI association, recently represented England at these Championships. The Championships watched on the world stage consisted of 21 Nations, 83 Categories, 22 Teams, 635 Entries and 413 Athletes.

On day one, England’s KATA Team of 11 athletes entered across six categories achieved nine medals – four Gold, two Silver and three Bronze. Part of that medal haul were locals Rohan Williams who won Silver in Junior Male Individual KATA and Jordanna Williams who won Bronze U21 Female Individual KATA.

Both athletes live in Blackpool and train at Sale Dojo in Manchester once a week, under Sensei’s Kelly Horsfall (England Assistant KATA Coach) and Natalie Payne. They also train locally at Palatine Sports Centre and in their own Dojo with their fitness coach. Their professionalism, focus and correct mental attitude with the right preparation allowed them to shine and raise their individual standards to new levels.

Also, just last week, Rohan found out he had been selected to represent England at the upcoming World Championships in Konya. Rohan and the squad will be travelling to Turkey on Monday 24 to Monday 31 October.

Jordanna and Rohan would like to give a big thanks to Active Blackpool for their continued support with the Studio Room facilities at Palatine Sports Centre which have proved to be an invaluable asset.

Photography by Emma Campbell and David Williams.



