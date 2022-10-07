Bridport residents and businesses invited to discover the benefits of digital

Bridport residents and businesses can find out how digital technology can change their lives for the better at a special event next month.

Dorset Council’s annual Festival of the Future will be in the town on 13 October to highlight the latest full fibre roll out plans in the area, the help available to get people online and also the digital support for small businesses.

The event will be a mixture of guest speakers, films and stalls where people can try out tablets with the help of a volunteer digital champion, test the latest tech that is helping people live independently for longer in their own homes and discover the benefits of health apps.

Local business Jurassic Fibre will also highlight how it is bringing the fastest internet speeds into the area at one of the lowest prices in the country. It will also showcase the career opportunities in fibre engineering.

Held at the Bridport’s Literary and Scientific Institute (the LSi) Scientific and Literary Centre, the festival will also mark Ada Lovelace Day and celebrate how technology has transformed lives.

Dorset Council’s portfolio holder for Corporate Development and Transformation, Cllr Jill Haynes, said: “Our event in Bridport is all about ensuring everyone is included, and can benefit from our digital future.

“We’ll be highlighting all the help available to get more people online – from the digital advice provided by our digital champions to a scheme that gives free devices to people in digital need.

“Health will also be a big focus and we will show all the apps now available to access local NHS services and we’ll demonstrate how technology can help people stay in their own homes for longer.

“Finally, we’ll also show the digital support available to local businesses and highlight how technology and innovation can also boost tourism and economic growth.”

The event, which is held from 10.30am to 12.30pm, is free to attend and there will be plenty of stalls where people can try out the latest tech for themselves.

For more information and to book tickets to attend in person or to watch online go to www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/festival-of-the-future-2022