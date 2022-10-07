Colleagues move to the Civic Office

As part of this work, In January 2022 the team carried out reviews of 3 possible offsite locations. It was identified that the Doncaster Civic Office (just down the road) had the best working environment and facilities available, as a result of being a modern building which was created less than 10 years ago. Doncaster Council’s Civic Office was designed to support the Council’s initiative to support cross collaboration across multiple public sector areas, such as the NHS, police and other operations.

With much of Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s estate oversubscribed, as well as in varying states of repair due to the ages of the buildings we inhabit, It was decided a 3-phased move approach was needed. The first phase completed end of September 2022 with The Finance team (who occupied C Block on site) now successfully based in the Civic Office.

Work with the Finance team got underway in June 2022. The required infrastructure was installed and pre-tours of the proposed office space arranged for colleagues to get acquainted with their new digs.

To date, around 40 finance team colleagues have moved to the Civic Office and are now settling in amongst our partners at the Council.

The space now vacated within C Block will be repurposed as part of a much larger strategy to convert more of our hospital estate into much needed clinical space, whilst also moving office teams to purpose built modern offices, with efficient technology and tools to support hybrid working. Although the Finance team may now be just down the road from Doncaster Royal.

With Phase 1 now completed, we now look to progress on Phase 2 where another team will soon move to join finance in the Civic office, we will keep you updated on these plans as they are shared.

Finally, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our Finance colleagues who have made the first move across Waterdale.