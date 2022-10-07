Devon joins call to give councils more time to prepare for social care reforms

“With the shortage of adult social care workers, the national and local challenges in recruiting for those posts, on top of the anticipated increased demand for adult social care arising from these changes, and associated increase in costs to deliver those services, at a time of huge budget pressures….yes, we need more time.

“The government’s aims to enable more people to receive financial support are laudable, but they are unaffordable unless Ministers provide hard-pressed councils with vital additional funds.

“But as I say, it’s not just about the money. The reforms create and exacerbate real workforce challenges that we are already faced with. There are already too many people waiting too long for assessment, and we’ll have the responsibilities for many more people than we are now.”