Grant funding could see city lead national work in Family Hubs – Coventry City Council

Coventry City Council has been invited to apply to join a national programme that will see more funding to help families, children and young people in the city.

Coventry has helped to pioneer the use of Family Hubs over the past four years, and currently runs eight Family Hubs around the city to offer local support to residents.

The Hubs help to join up the planning and delivery of family services. They build connections between families, practitioners, services and providers and put relationships at the heart of family support.

They offer support to families with children of all ages up to 19 years, with services including learning support, infant feeding and parent/child relationships.

Now, Coventry has been selected to apply to join the national Family Hub and Start for Life Programme so it can expand the work and help even more people.

If successful in its application, the Council would receive over £4 million over the next three years, with a possible further £183,000 if it is named as a ‘trailblazer’ – one of the first 15 local authorities to lead the way in delivering the programme and make the fastest and most ambitious improvements to services.

The Family Hub and Start for Life Programme was announced by the Government last year as a way of delivering improvements to support for babies, children, young people, parents, and carers.

Cllr Patricia Seaman, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said:

“Our Family Hubs have been a great success and have helped so many people since they were introduced.

“They put care and support right in the heart of our communities and bring services together so families can be guided and supported through difficult times. “With the national funding, we would be able to support more people and build on the great work already carried out, and I would be delighted to see Coventry named as a ‘Trailblazer’ so our expert and dedicated carers can lead the way for others around the country and make dramatic changes to the lives of families, children and young people in the city. “Ofsted recently carried out an intensive inspection across the city and gave our Children’s Services a ‘good’ rating. They were impressed with all areas, including our Family Hubs, and praised improvements made over recent years. “We are very proud of our work to put families at the heart of all we do, and this is a chance for us to take the next step and help lead the way in family care and support.”

Councillors at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday 11 October will be asked to approve the application.