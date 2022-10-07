Norlander Thirza Ashelford shares her career

Principal of Norland

It’s very hard to describe how it felt to walk into Norland as Principal, 31 years after leaving as a newly qualified Norlander! A feeling of coming home, pride in the college and a huge sense of responsibility. I also remember walking down the stairs to the library one evening and thinking “this is my college!” and being filled with a sense of excitement at where we could take Norland next on its journey into the 21st century.

My very first year was a real baptism of fire! Before I’d been appointed, Norland had been approached by a film company who wanted to do a ‘year in the life of’ documentary about Norland. I spent my first year in post being followed around by a cameraman and producer/director. They were interesting times, but the final 12-part series was a true reflection of Norland. In the following years many students coming for interview said they had chosen Norland after viewing Nanny School.

There are many highlights I could mention, ‘Ski Nannies’ when we went out to Switzerland to run a crèche for the GP drivers’ charity 24-hour ski run. ‘Sky Nannies’ – our work with Gulf Air in Bahrain. Running a crèche in the garden at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s birthday party. Starting the Norland choir and taking them to the Millennium Centre in Cardiff to sing at the first night of Mary Poppins. But over and above everything, my most cherished memories centre on the students and staff. I feel incredibly privileged to have worked with some truly amazing and unique people and it fills me with delight that so many still keep in touch to this day.

If I had to give advice to someone considering a leadership role in the early years, I’d say go for it! Being able to influence the education and care of young children has to be the most exciting and rewarding career there is. If leadership is your goal, then build a firm foundation for yourself, gain as much experience as possible in a wide range of settings and most importantly keep up with your studies and expand your portfolio of qualifications.