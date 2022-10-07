Proposed 20mph speed limit for Elwick Road.

Highways officials at Hartlepool Borough Council are inviting people to have their say on proposals for a 20mph speed limit on a busy road through the town.

The proposed new speed limit would apply to a stretch of Elwick Road between Catcote Road and York Road, as well as all of the side streets on the southern side of the road. A 20mph limit is already in place in the side streets on the northern side of Elwick Road.

The request for the lower speed limit has been made by residents via Ward Councillors. No traffic calming measures are proposed.

A Traffic Regulation Order which is required to bring the new limit into force, is currently being advertised. Comments/objections should be sent to Senior Traffic Technician Peter Nixon by 19th October by telephoning (01429) 523244 or emailing peter.nixon@hartlepool.gov.uk

Depending upon the number and nature of any comments/objections received, the matter may need to be referred to the Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee for consideration.