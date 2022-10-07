Santa Fun Run returns to Colchester Castle Park

Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity’s iconic Santa Fun Run will return for the 13th consecutive year on Sunday 4 December at Colchester’s Castle Park.

Participants have the choice of running, jogging or walking 5km or 3km around the park grounds whilst doing something amazing for their local NHS charity. The Santa Fun Run is suitable for all ages and abilities and it’s a really great way to set a new personal best run time, or simply enjoy being with family and friends in the lead up to Christmas.

Limbering up for the run this year are some of colleagues from Colchester Hospital’s stroke unit.

Emma Sutton, senior occupational therapist, said: “We are really looking forward to the Santa Fun Run. We can’t wait to be out in the fresh air, get moving and fundraise for our hospital. This gives us the chance to make our hospitals even better for the community; NHS funding only goes so far and we see first-hand the difference that the charity has made in our hospitals.”

When you take part in the Santa Fun Run you can fundraise for any hospital, ward, department or appeal that that’s part of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT). This includes Colchester, Ipswich, Clacton, Harwich and Felixstowe hospitals, as well as many community settings. Whether it’s the stroke unit, the children’s department, breast cancer or another area that’s closest to your heart, there will be a dedicated fund for you to support.

Laetitia Holland, event fundraising manager, said: “It’s been a tough few years for the NHS, but this gives us a chance to get together again in person and support our staff and services. We’d love to see record-breaking numbers of Santas taking part this year and we can’t wait!

“If you register by Tuesday 1 November, you will receive a 10% discount off the registration fee which already includes a free Santa suit so it’s well worth signing up now. The registration fee only covers the cost of the event so we are asking every adult participant to raise at least £50 and children as much as they can. Every penny will make a difference to your local NHS.”

To register, click here.

Don’t forget, the Santa Fun Run is also the perfect opportunity to improve your fitness or set yourself a challenge to get fit and healthy for the festive season. If you’re taking up running for the first time or haven’t run for a while, the ‘Couch to 5k’ programme is the perfect starting point. For more information, click here.

