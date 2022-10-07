Friday, October 7, 2022
Sparkbrook & Balsall Heath East by-election: 6 October 2022

Published: Friday, 7th October 2022

The results of the city council by-election for a seat in the Sparkbrook & Balsall Heath East Ward on Thursday 6 October 2022 is as follows:

Saima Ahmed (Labour Party) – 2,410

Phil Bevin (Workers Party) – 158

Michael John Harrison (Green Party) – 72

Shaukat Ali Khan (Liberal Democrats) – 517

Zhor Malik (Local Conservatives) – 305

 

Rejected ballot papers – 42

Turnout – 22.08 per cent

 

Saima Ahmed is therefore elected as a councillor for the Sparkbrook & Balsall Heath East Ward

 

LABOUR HOLD

 

