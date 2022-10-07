Sparkbrook & Balsall Heath East by-election: 6 October 2022
The results of the city council by-election for a seat in the Sparkbrook & Balsall Heath East Ward on Thursday 6 October 2022 is as follows:
Saima Ahmed (Labour Party) – 2,410
Phil Bevin (Workers Party) – 158
Michael John Harrison (Green Party) – 72
Shaukat Ali Khan (Liberal Democrats) – 517
Zhor Malik (Local Conservatives) – 305
Rejected ballot papers – 42
Turnout – 22.08 per cent
Saima Ahmed is therefore elected as a councillor for the Sparkbrook & Balsall Heath East Ward
LABOUR HOLD