UON graduate follows letter of the law to secure graduate job

It has been a bumper three years for one University of Northampton Law graduate who after juggling undergraduate studies, full-time parenting and part-time volunteering, has successfully secured her dream graduate job.

As a single mother to six children – the youngest of which is five-years-old – Katie Horn is no stranger to hard work, and has seen her academic and business life flourish as a result.

Alongside her studies, Katie volunteered her little spare time as an Appropriate Adult, supporting vulnerable individuals held in custody across Cambridgeshire and developing her experience in the legal field.

On her journey to success as a solicitor, Katie said: “After going through a separation four years ago, I began working as a waitress and soon realised I didn’t want to work in a minimum wage job for the rest of my life. Cut to a few months later, and I’d received an unconditional offer from the University of Northampton to study Law – I was so excited, I was finally on my way to reaching my dream.

“In all honesty, I wasn’t sure I could make it through my first month. As a 37-year-old mature student, I felt completely out of place – it seemed everyone around me was younger and led completely different lives to me. However, it was an open and shut case to stick with my course, and thanks to the endless support from my fantastic academic support team, I’ve recently landed the job of my dreams to become a Solicitor with Sarfo Solicitors, Cambridge.

“It was really tough keeping an equal balance between working, studying and being a present parent for my children, but I’m so proud of myself for sticking with it.”

Since starting with Sarfo Solicitors earlier this month, Katie has already kickstarted the next phase of her career with studying part-time for her LLM Legal-Practice Course (LPC).

Katie adds: “I feel like committing to my undergraduate studies and voluntary role as an Appropriate Adult were a winning combination, which has equipped me with the foundation skills I needed to confidently enter the world of criminal practice and continue with my professional journey.

“I’m a mum first and foremost in life, and it’s the best feeling in the world to know how proud my children are of me to pursuing my dream. Bring on graduation this month.”

Katie’s mentor, Senior Lecturer in Law, Dominic Carrington, said: “Katie is a shining example of where a winning combination of dedication and hard work can take a person.

If our next generation of Legal Practitioners have even half the passion, drive and sheer commitment as Katie, I look forward to seeing the future of criminal practitioners continue to evolve into something truly amazing.”

