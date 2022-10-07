On 10 October each year, World Mental Health Day is acknowledged and celebrated worldwide.

World Mental Health Day 2022 aims to raise awareness of mental health concerns and to encourage people to work together to improve mental health support for everyone.

It’s a day to talk freely about mental health and utilise the support around you.

The theme of World Mental Health Day 2022, set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is ‘Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority’.

Supporting your mental wellbeing and studies at college

There may be times at college where you feel you may benefit from some additional support.

When we look after our mental health and wellbeing, we ensure that we can focus on and make the most of our studies and relationships.

To help you thrive in your personal life and at college, we offer lots of support services at college.

Your wellbeing and education are important to us. So, if you find yourself struggling, you can access:

Who can I talk to at college about my mental health?

At each Activate Learning college, our dedicated Student Support and Safeguarding team are here to help with any of your mental health or wellbeing concerns.

We want everyone to feel safe and supported. Student Support can help you with your mental health and wellbeing, offering services including:

College nurse

The college nurse service covers:

Contraception

Sexual health and guidance

Stop smoking

Mental health

Relationship advice and guidance

Healthy eating

Counselling

A free and confidential counselling service is available at all students at Activate Learning.

Mental health support

Whatever your mental health concern, we have a support package available to help you.

You can contact Student Support and the Safeguarding team by visiting them on campus, calling 01865 550 041 or emailing safe@activatelearning.ac.uk.

If you need support with your mental health outside of college hours, you can contact:

Samaritans: 116 123

Child Line: 0800 1111

Police: 101

Emergency Services: 999

Ways you can boost your mental health and wellbeing

There are lots of ways you can boost your mental health and wellbeing outside of our support services at college.

On World Mental Health Day 2022, you could:

Clubs and activities at college

At each Activate Learning college, our Student Enrichment and Engagement team hosts a wealth of clubs and activities.

These clubs are the perfect opportunity to meet new and like-minded people and to improve your mental health.

Clubs on offer across Activate Learning include:

LGBTQIA+

D&D

Photography

Football

Boardgames

Students’ Union

Student Reps

Philosophy/theories

Duke of Edinburgh

Christian Union

You can learn more about student clubs, events throughout the year and activities at your campus by contacting your local Student Enrichment and Engagement Officer.

If you’d like to start a new club, your Student Enrichment and Engagement Officer would be more than happy to support this!

Utilising our Learning Environments at college and online

Our Learning Environments offer in-person and digital services for all students. They offer many great resources to boost your mental health in light of World Mental Health Day 2022!

They are a great place for quiet study and research. You can borrow books, read magazines, use the computers and more!

Activate Learning Online (ALO) is also a great resource, you can find out more about Learning Environments on ALO.

On ALO, you can learn more about:

Developing your mental fitness with Fika

We are thrilled to partner with Fika to provide learners with access to their mental fitness skills development platform.

Fika, named after a Swedish concept – is a state of mind, an attitude and an important part of Swedish culture. Many Swedes consider that it is almost essential to make time for fika every day. It means taking time out for self-care, making time for your emotions and the emotions of others.

Using the Fika app, learners can develop their mental fitness skills to improve core skills and increase confidence and resilience to deal with the challenges that life brings, at their own time and pace.

You can access the Fika app and website for free. Firstly, when signing up, search for Activate Learning in the institution list. Secondly, enter your college email and password. Lastly, verify your account via the activation email.

Other World Mental Health Day 2022 resources

Here are some other World Mental Health Day 2022 resources that you may find useful:

We hope you have found this content useful on World Mental Health Day 2022. There’s lots going on across our campuses!

We hope you have found this content useful on World Mental Health Day 2022. There's lots going on across our campuses!




