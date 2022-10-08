Appeal to trace relatives and friends following woman’s death

An appeal has been made to try to trace any surviving relatives or friends of a woman who has died in Hartlepool.

Miss Elizabeth Cartwright, formerly of 3 St Catherine’s Court, Hartlepool, passed away aged 86 on Sunday 2nd October in Brierton Lodge care home.

Janet Dickinson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Team Manager, Adult Services, said: “We are very keen to trace any surviving relatives or friends of Miss Cartwright at this sad time in order that they can attend Miss Cartwright’s funeral.

“We would be very grateful if they would please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Janet Dickinson can be contacted on (01429) 523883 or email janet.dickinson@hartlepool.gov.uk