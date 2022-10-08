Chief Nurse to attend Taunton campus Open Evening

We are delighted that Hayley Peters, Chief Nurse at the NHS Somerset Foundation Trust, will be joining us at our Taunton campus Open Evening on Wednesday 12 October. Alongside our specialist staff, Hayley will be on hand to discuss with parents and prospective students the opportunities that are available within the Health and Nursing sector.

Hayley will join Assistant Principal, Sam Reilly, at 7pm in the Clinical Skills Simulation Centre, to deliver a presentation about the exciting opportunities for aspiring health professionals in Somerset and how the relationship between our organisations can provide students with the skills and experience to become a successful practitioner.

As the only Further Education College in the country accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council to deliver Nursing training from Level 1 through to Level 6, there really has never been a better opportunity for school leavers to join BTC, train in our state-of-the-art facilities and work alongside our exceptional educators and employers. Ultimately, our collaborative vision is to provide training that leads to jobs, allowing Somerset to produce a sustainable talented workforce of nurses and health professionals of the future.

Sam Reilly, Assistant Principal said,

The commitment from our NHS partners is outstanding and we are privileged to have Hayley join us to speak to prospective students. As a Senior Leader within the NHS, Hayley will be able to ‘bring to life’ the wonderful opportunities that are available within our NHS and how we are working collaboratively on turning these opportunities into a reality for our community.

Hayley Peters, Chief Nurse – NHS Somerset Foundation Trust said,

It truly is a joy to lead health and care services in this county. The diversity of nursing that we have in Somerset, the commitment that colleagues have to delivering the very best, person-centred care, and the determination to continue to innovate and grow the services we deliver fills me with great pride. Somerset is an outstanding place to work. I started my career in the South West, but spent much of my early career in London and the South East. I started in critical care, first as an intensive care nurse and later, following a period of training at Birmingham Medical School, as one of the very first physician’s assistants to practise in the UK. Upon moving back to the Southwest, I practiced for seven years as a physicians associate in anaesthetics at Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital. I’ve been in a director of nursing or chief nurse role since 2015 and have seen first-hand the enormous contribution of nursing colleagues working in a wide variety of different environments. It continues to be a great privilege to lead this group of professional, dedicated and compassionate colleagues and to work with young people who want to enter our profession.

You can register for the Open Evening on Wednesday 12 October here.

Information about the nursing training opportunities available at BTC can be found here.