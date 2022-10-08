Come along for the ride as Hull Fair returns for 2022!

One of Europe’s largest travelling fairs will return to Hull this week for its 728th year.

Opening this Friday 7 October, and taking over 16 acres of Walton Street car park, Hull Fair boasts attractions from across the country. With more than 300 attractions from roller-coasters, white-knuckle-rides to hook-a-duck along with over 80 rides for children including trampolines, fun houses, helter skelters and mini versions of the teenage rides such as mini Miami, mini waltzer and jumping jack.

The fair will be officially opened at 5pm by Lord Mayor, Councillor Christine Randall with the ringing on the bell on showman Gilbert Chadwick’s Funhouse.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Christine Randall said:

“After over 700 years the people of Hull have the fair as a permanent fixture in their event calendar.

“I have no doubt this year will be no different and attract the hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors from further across the region as it does annually.

“We’ve been working incredibly hard with our partners, including Humberside Police to ensure everyone visiting enjoys their usual safe experience.”

Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson of Humberside Police said: “We are looking forward to once again supporting Hull City Council, the Showmen’s Guild, and other partners to ensure everyone enjoys the fair.

“We will be present at the fair every day and night to make sure that both visitors and workers feel safe throughout the week. As they are every year, our police officers and staff will be on the podiums so come up and speak to us to report any concerns or to tell us about your time at the fair.

“Whilst we want everyone who comes to the fair to have a fantastic time, I want to make it clear that those who came and commit crime or antisocial behaviour will be dealt with robustly by my teams to ensure that everyone else enjoys their time at the fair.

“You can also get in touch by calling our non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If someone is in immediate danger or there is a crime in progress call 999.”

Alongside new food stalls this year, three new rides will also be on offer including a four-floor police station funhouse, a rocket, and new to UK, a family wheel.

The fair will run until Saturday 15 October (closed Sunday 9 October) and opens from 2 – 11pm daily (from 12noon on Saturday).

For those who like to keep their feet firmly on the ground there are in excess of 100 stalls offering games such as bingo, hook-a-duck and darts as well as an array of food outlets bringing food from around the world.

A number of road closures and parking restrictions are now in place. They can be found here.