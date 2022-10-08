Coventry City Council supports new scheme to help residents age well at home this autumn – Coventry City Council

Coventry City Council are partnering with energy provider E.ON to offer residents that need a helping hand to live independently, free home solutions to stay warm and age well at home.

The new Homes for Living scheme is aimed at supporting people’s health and wellbeing and independent living in the comfort of their own homes. The programme will consist of installations including discrete, minor adaptations such as bathroom mobility aids, garden rails, toilet roll holders, plant pot holders, towel rails, mirror shelves and more free of charge.

It follows the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy announcement of £300 million of Government investment in 2018. This aims to help prepare nationally for an aging society by asking businesses to help develop and deliver products and services that allow people to remain active, productive and socially connected for as long as possible.

The programme is available to those that are aged 40 and over and residents do not need to be an E.ON customer or join E.ON. Those that meet E.ON’s eligibility criteria will need to have a household income and receipt of certain benefits by someone living in the same property.

Residents that are interested in having mobility aids installed in their homes can contact the Home’s for Living Team who will arrange a time to visit and carry out a free home survey to recommend the best adaptations the home dependent on the specific needs of the resident.

Chris Lovatt, Chief Operating Officer, UK Energy Solutions at E.ON, said: “By offering the additional range of homes solutions, we’re able to build on our existing energy efficiency schemes we have, supporting local residents beyond just their energy needs and offering a whole home solution at the same time, for those who need it.

Cllr Mal Mutton, Cabinet member for Adult Services said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with E.ON on the Homes for Living programme to support people to live healthier, happier and more independent lives.

“We are very proud to be working alongside E.ON in offering these additional home solutions. Supporting our residents to age well in their homes and increase the safe and comfortable environments for them goes a long way to supporting overall health and wellbeing, especially during these challenging times.”

The Homes for Living offer is available until 1 April 2024. To find out more, a brochure of adaptations and aids is available on E.ON’s website. Alternatively residents can email any questions to homesforliving@eonenergy.com and quote ‘Homes for Living’ in the subject box.