Great News – more support to make North Walsham an even better experience!

Date published: 7th October 2022

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) are delighted to be able to announce a series of additional work that will be happening in and around North Walsham town centre. These are due to start in the autumn of 2022 and look to build on the success of the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) project in regenerating the town.

As many people are aware, we are improving the surface of Mundesley Road Car Park, to offer residents and visitors an improved place – very close to the centre – to leave their cars. This work includes the removal of the existing surface and the creation of a new permeable surface and new timber demarcations for parking bays as well as clearly marked ‘blue badge’ parking. A new height restriction barrier is to be reinstated to ensure that larger vehicles do not disrupt the surface. Whilst the Market Place works take place, all spaces will be available for two hours free parking. Permanent one-hour free parking spaces (six at Vicarage Street and ten at Bank Loke car parks) are also being provided and will continue to be available after the Market Place works have finished.

Our public convenience provision is vital to shoppers, visitors and market traders and plays an important part in extending the duration of stay for a wider range of visitors to the town. NNDC is building a brand new toilet block at the Vicarage Street car park. This is an investment of over £350,000 and will incorporate green technology such as photovoltaic cells on the roof, low-energy lighting and water-saving measures, as well as the possible use of rainwater harvesting. There will also be a specially equipped ‘Changing Places’ facility, which will enable those who are less independent to use the facility comfortably and safely. It is hoped that work can start by the end of October and be finished in the spring of 2023; meanwhile, the recently refurbished public conveniences at the new bus interchange by the town library are accessible to all.

Alongside the toilets and car park, the wall backing onto the newly landscaped Church Approach is being re-rendered, re-painted and fitted with new gutters and downpipes.

Cllr Lucy Shires, Portfolio Holder for Organisational Resources, commented:

“It is fabulous to see these works coming on stream and building on the amazing work of the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) project. We are all about supporting regeneration and revitalising our town centre.

“The investment in the town’s amenities and infrastructure, such as the new bus interchange, new toilets and resurfaced car parks, will help reinforce the environmental improvements taking place and enable in the centre of town.”

NNDC and our partners are investing, regenerating and refurbishing properties and spaces in and around North Walsham. These projects are designed to reinforce the vitality of our wonderful market town, benefitting businesses and trade as well as offering residents an improved experience when coming in to eat, drink and shop locally. It is hoped that this will also encourage visitors and tourists to come and experience all that North Walsham has to offer.