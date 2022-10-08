Lincolnshire hospitals enjoy Indian Celebration Day

Events and competitions were held at Lincoln, Grantham and Pilgrim hospitals for staff and

patients. The celebrations started at all of the hospitals with a traditional inauguration event attended by members of the Trust’s Executive Leadership Team, as well as representatives from the Indian Consulate in Birmingham. This involved coconut smashing, the watering of plants, raising of the Indian flag and the singing of the Indian and British national anthems.

Other activities included the opportunity for people to dress up in Indian clothing and jewellery, have decorative henna ink designs applied, play traditional Indian games and enjoy some authentic Indian drinks, snacks and sweets, while listening to Bollywood music.

Staff and visitors to the hospitals’ restaurants also had the opportunity to sample samosas with a cup of Indian tea. Hampers of authentic Indian

snacks and sweets were also given to staff working night shifts in the wards and other departments.

The celebrations continued on Saturday 24 September with a community Indian Celebration Day at the Engine Shed in Lincoln, with a whole day of events, workshops, dancing, entertainment and food organised by the Indian Cultural Organisation of Lincolnshire.

The Trust’s celebrations were organised by Dr Deepa Agarwal, Louise McPeake and Jessica Quint. Dr Agarwal said: “We would like to thank everyone who helped to make these events a success. The Trust is one of the biggest acute hospital trusts in England and thanks to everyone’s support we were able to include colleagues from all of our hospitals, as well as many other sites where services are run across the county.

“It has been such a brilliant way to share our cultures and celebrate our diversity. We feel privileged that our Trust is really encouraging and looking forward to many more such celebrations from the diverse communities of our staff and patient groups.”