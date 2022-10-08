Mayor’s charities reap rewards from fundraising efforts

Two Halton charities were delighted to receive a share of the money raised during former Mayor Cllr Christopher Rowe’s year in office.

Mind Halton and LOOSE, based at The Studio in Widnes, were each presented with a cheque for half of the excellent £7,352 total raised during Cllr Rowe’s Mayoral year, 2021-22.

The effects of COVID-19 meant that fewer than usual fundraising activities and civic engagements could take place. However, Cllr Rowe and his wife Joanne were hugely grateful to everyone who rallied round to organise and support events and carry out general fundraising.

Events included a variety night, bingo, race day and the town hall open day.

Nic Lunt, chief officer of Mind Halton, said: “Mind Halton is an independent mental health charity run by local people, for local people, and we are affiliated to Mind the mental health charity. Our vision is for people to live and work in a borough that promotes good mental health for all and treats people with a mental health problem positively, fairly and with respect.

“We were honoured to be nominated as one of the Mayor’s charities and saw it as a great opportunity to raise the profile of the charity and the work that we do to support local people. It was with pleasure that we supported the Mayor in the fundraising efforts. Despite the challenges brought about due to the pandemic it is testimony to the determination of the Mayor and the fundraising committee that a tremendous amount was raised.

“We are delighted to accept the cheque for £3,676 which will enable us to enhance the work we are currently involved with in reducing the risk of suicide amongst men living locally.”

Louise Nulty, venue manager at The Studio, Widnes, says: “All at LOOSE and The Studio are grateful for our time as charity of the year alongside Mind Halton. The Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr Christopher Rowe and Mrs Joanne Rowe, embraced our community ethic and belief in removing barriers to the arts and culture. We very much enjoyed hosting the variety night.

“We are in need of constant support to cover running costs. Especially now with energy prices rocketing, having and heating an old building can be precarious. Alongside some electrical work and building repairs, we will use the funding raised to upgrade and replace our lighting desk, creating more opportunities for training the next generation of theatre and gig lighting technicians.

“Best wishes to the current Mayor and Mayoress and their charities, and once again our thanks for the support and exposure from the Mayor’s fundraising team.”