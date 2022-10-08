The ultimate guide to working in Norwich

Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) has launched its latest campaign, Work in Norwich (WiN), one of eight projects delivered through our Town Deal programme.

WiN’s aim is to provide a significant boost to the city’s economy – a central theme for all of Norwich’s Town Deal projects.







After consultation with BID’s 700 levy-paying businesses, it was established that a key need for the city was a toolkit to aid the recruitment and retention of staff, which has become an increasing problem. The WiN campaign is aimed at attracting business owners and entrepreneurs looking to move or start their business, as well as professionals wishing to relocate.







A paid campaign will launch in January, targeted specifically at people already in the market – or likely to be in the market – to relocate. The campaign leads with a strong, simple message: WiN every day, and is focussed on the perks, benefits and advantages of living and working in Norwich. WiN gives businesses the tools to showcase how attractive Norwich is, and the benefits the city offers individuals and families. From October, employers and recruiters will be able to make use of the following inspirational and informative assets when running their own recruitment campaigns:

The Work in Norwich website promotes the benefits of working and living in Norwich. It also provides essential information all under one roof for people and businesses looking for commercial and individual property agents, social groups, professional networks and useful business contacts.







Businesses will be able to link to workinnorwich.co.uk and the 6 case study films for their campaigns. There is also a limited number of free printed prospectuses and mini-prospectuses (6-page DL) available to order, for use at recruitment fairs and events. Any business wanting to order either of the prospectuses should email workinnorwich@norwichbid.co.uk

Leader of Norwich City Council, Councillor Alan Waters, said: “We are delighted to have supported ‘Work in Norwich’ as one of our eight Town Deal projects. Those of us already based here know what an inspiring, creative and supportive place it is to live and work – this project will amplify this message, attracting new investment and skills to the city and contributing hugely to the ethos of our Town Deal programme, which is to achieve long-term, inclusive economic and productivity growth for the benefit of all our residents

Andrew Dernie, Aviva & chair of the Town Deal Board, Norwich, said: “Personal stories have the power to grab our attention and fire our imaginations, so there is no more exciting way to launch our Work in Norwich campaign than with the experiences of people who WiN every day. Their Norwich is the vibrant and inspiring place where people thrive and businesses grow, the place we want others to be curious about, a place they explore and the place they will come to call home. Norwich’s ambitions matched with investment in infrastructure and skills is a compelling story and there is no better time to tell it.”

Stefan Gurney, Executive Director, Norwich BID said: “Our business community have been asking for support to promote Norwich to employees and other businesses. It has been great to leverage funding from the Government’s Town Deals and be able to deliver an amazing ‘Work in Norwich’ campaign for every business to be able to use. We are so proud of our liveable, walkable and wonderful city and this is our chance to collectively promote Norwich as a superb place to work.”