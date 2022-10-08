Ukrainian refugee secures new career thanks to unique Exeter support scheme

A Ukrainian refugee has found permanent employment in Exeter thanks to a unique support scheme offered by Exeter Works.

Iryna Drabchak had only been in the city for a week when she found out about the workshops taking place at the Exeter Works advice hub in the city centre.

The workshops cover access to English lessons and help with writing CVs as well as vital introductions to employers looking to fill vacancies.

Iryna, who has lived with her host family in Bradninch since July, said: “The first time I went to a session I was very shy and not confident because I couldn’t speak English very well. Thanks to the first session, I found out about some free English lessons for Ukrainians which have been very helpful.”

Since then Iryna, together with well over 100 other Ukrainians, has attended regular sessions at the hub, and has recently been offered a full-time post with the Environment Agency, who she was introduced to at one of the sessions.

She says that her previous role working in education in Ukraine has been helpful in helping her to find her new job.

Iryna added: “I used to work at the Chernivtsi National University and really enjoyed my job. I stayed in Ukraine for as long as I could, but the situation was getting worse every day. I had no idea that another country would be so kind and welcoming to me.

“At one of the Exeter Works sessions, I had an interview with the Environment Agency who made me feel very relaxed. They offered me a job the week after the interview. I couldn’t believe it and I can’t wait to start.”

Exeter Works is a partnership between Exeter City Council and Exeter Chamber, working collaboratively with a wide range of other support and training organisations across the city.

Iryna’s new employer Eddie Stevens, who is area assurance lead at the Environment Agency, says that like many organisations, the Environment Agency has struggled to fill some roles in the past.

“Exeter Works reached out to me asking if the Environment Agency would like to be involved and the rest is history. Having met at the Exeter Works hub we have since invited several Ukrainians to our offices to hold discussions about possible roles,” he said.

“If anybody, either employer or jobseeker, was unsure about whether to get involved in these sessions, I wouldn’t hesitate to encourage them. It’s a really moving and exciting experience to have such a talented and qualified pool of people so keen to get stuck in and work for your organisation.”

Cllr Phil Bialyk, Leader of Exeter City Council said: “Exeter has welcomed a large number of Ukrainian guests, and the support that the city has offered has been second to none. So many Ukrainians have skills and experience that can be of great benefit to businesses in the region, so Exeter Works is the perfect place to support them.

“There are currently over 4,000 job vacancies in the Greater Exeter area. The role of Exeter Works is to match the skills available in the city with the vacancies available, and we’d encourage both businesses and jobseekers to get in touch if they’re looking for support.”

The sessions at Exeter Works have been taking place regularly since early May and have been aimed at supporting Ukrainian refugees in Exeter to find employment, whilst also helping to fill vacancies in the city.

They have been provided by Exeter Works in a unique partnership with organisations throughout Exeter, who have provided their expertise, advice and guidance to visitors free of charge.

Find out more by searching for ‘Exeter Works’ on social media or visit exeterworks.org for information and to book your free appointment.