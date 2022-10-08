Watch the Antiques Roadshow in Hackney on BBC One

The first of three Antiques Roadshow episodes filmed at Clissold Park this summer will be broadcast on BBC One this Sunday 9 October at 6:20pm, and then made available to stream on BBC iplayer .

First airing in 1979, the Roadshow is one of the most popular factual programmes on BBC One, with around four million people regularly watching on Sunday evenings. For the past four decades, the award-winning show has visited hundreds of venues across the UK and a few abroad.

In July, hundreds of Hackney residents turned up to the day of filming in Stoke Newington to watch the BBC’s antique experts value their items. Amongst the family heirlooms and antiques brought by people for valuation were Baule carvings from Ivory Coast; psychedelic posters from 1960s San Francisco; a collection of exquisite Chinese jade treasures; examples of traditional African dress; 2,000- year-old ceramic pots from the Andes in Peru; a racing helmet and overalls worn by Lewis Hamilton; a rare archive of memorabilia from the movie ‘Blade Runner’; and a 19th century silver Torah breastplate that was once used in the Stoke Newington synagogue.

Hackney Museum staff also connected the production team with residents to share personal stories. This included former Mayor of Hackney, Ken Hanson, who brought his hot combs made in London shortly after he arrived from Jamaica in 1962. These antiques held strong memories for Ken, his family and the presenter as they reminisced about the challenges of caring for afro-textured hair at the time and heating the combs over a heater.

In next year’s episodes viewers can look out for reggae music legends, British Reggae Artists Famine Appeal (Brafa) members, who presented an original vinyl pressing of the single ‘Let’s Make Africa Green Again’, recorded in 1985 as Hackney’s response to Live Aid , before entertaining the crowds with an acapella rendition of the hit single.

Notes to editors

Two more episodes of the Antiques Roadshow filmed in Hackney will be broadcast next year.

Read an article about the filming day in July in the September issue of Love Hackney

The programme will be available to view on BBC iplayer here

