Croydon Council has opened an overnight rest centre at Thornton Heath Leisure Centre for anyone who has been affected by the fire at Sycamore House, London Road and needs somewhere to stay.

Residents who are unable to stay with friends or family tonight are encouraged to come to Thornton Heath Leisure Centre, 100 High Street, Thornton Heath, from 7pm.

Council staff will there to help and will be present on site overnight.