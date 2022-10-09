Extra support for environmental-themed community groups now available

Community groups looking to help their local environment can now access extra support to get their projects up and running.

Doncaster Council, St Leger Homes, Voluntary Action Doncaster and Efficiency North, alongside other active organisations, have announced the next round of Environmental Pride is now underway.

As part of Environmental Pride, groups can apply for practical support and assistance and/or funding of between £100 and £5,000 if they can demonstrate the following criteria:

That they are working with communities to address environmental issues

How they are responding to the climate and biodiversity emergency

That projects can have a lasting impact and legacy within communities

Cllr Mark Houlbrook, cabinet member for Sustainability and Waste at Doncaster Council, said: “I encourage local community groups, whether they are just starting up or have been around for many years, to take advantage of this opportunity to get extra support for your projects.

“Just tell us what you need and we will do our best to help. It might be that your litter picking lunchtime group needs to gather a bit of momentum, or your community garden needs a bit more planning, or maybe you do need some funding to get started. We are here to help, please get in touch!

“You might think that this is the wrong time to start a community project, but the health and environmental benefits of these projects are massive and that’s why teams across Doncaster are continuing to offer this support.”

Dave Richmond, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said:

“The funding and support that Environmental Pride offers can really help to kick-start your community project, so if you have an idea that will improve your local area and you need some additional help provided by our staff or small amounts of funding, I strongly encourage you to fill in the form and tell us about it.

“Some fantastic projects were given support in the last round of Environmental Pride and these are already making a positive difference for people in our communities, so I am looking forward to seeing this year’s applications and giving support to even more local groups.”

During our previous round of Environmental Pride, eight projects received financial support to get their projects started, ranging from the redevelopment of community gardens to kick-starting litter pick groups.

If you would like to discuss a project further, or to seek further advice, please contact us on environmentalpride@doncaster.gov.uk or on 01302 736319/01302 736068. Applications are available until 30th November for projects that start from February 2023 and look to finish by March 2024.

In-person and online workshops for those who need support filling out the applications forms are available through October, starting on the 18th October at the Civic Office at 10am. For further details, please visit our website www.doncaster.gov.uk/environmentalpride

To access a funding application form, please also visit our website. If you haven’t already, sign up to our Green Team mailing list here https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/emailsignup