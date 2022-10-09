Gates to be removed on cycle network to improve disabled access
“Increasing cycling and walking can help tackle some of the most challenging issues we face as a society by improving air quality, combating climate change, improving health and wellbeing, and tackling congestion on our roads.
“These changes will improve access although, following an assessment, in rare cases the chicane or barrier may have to remain.
“The barriers will be replaced by improved signage, painted markings, and bollards, but these will not be physical barriers and will allow pedestrians, mobility scooters, wheelchair users, those with buggies and pushchairs an easier passage.”