In the news: 30 September-6 October 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

Steven, a former healthcare assistant who has overcome dyslexia and trying personal circumstances, is studying to become a mental health nurse with the University, as reported by Northants Life.

The University is organising a series of events to mark Black History Month, as reported by Northants Life.

With Velma from the ScoobyDoo franchise adding to the increasing representation of LGBTQ+ characters on screen, does the film and TV industry need to do more? Professor Lorna Jowett gave her views to Newsweek.

Last week, UON staff talked with BBC Radio Northampton’s about their ‘Desert Island Dishes’ choices, their favourite foods and drink to have if they were stranded in the middle of an ocean. Senior Lecturer in Occupational Therapy Nicola Cumbleton added hers to the ‘mix’ and spoke about the MSc in OT course that she leads. Listen again here (starts at 3hrs 19mins).

Associate Lecturer in Acting and Drama Dan McGarry spoke to BBC Radio Northampton about the weekend’s Writing Retreat ’37 Plays’. Listen again here (starts at 41 mins).

With continuing concerns about the Government’s ‘fiscal event’/Budget, Senior Lecturer in Journalism and former Westminster correspondent Kate Ironside gave her analysis to local BBC Radio.

Three Counties, in which Kate also gave her summary thoughts on how new Prime Minister Liz Truss is doing. Listen again here (starts at 9 mins).

Radio Northampton (starts at 3hr 44mins).

Kate also went through the Monday newspapers with BBC Radio 5 Live, examining the latest political happenings. Listen again here (starts at 2hr 09mins).

After the Government’s U-Turn around its tax cut plans, Kate was back on the air – with BBC Radio Leicester – to talk about where the Conservative Party are now. Listen again here (starts at 1hr 35min).

Northants Live and Head Topics report on esports Lecturer Lucy Zhu’s recent new researcher award from the European Association for Sport Management Conference.

The University’s partnership with a company that provides gaming equipment for our esports programme features in Process and Control Today.

An ePassport created by University academics to help young people get back into mainstream education has been reported by the UK News Group.

There are further reports about the awards won by the University of Northampton at the annual British Institute for Cleaning Science awards, such as Tomorrow’s Cleaning and the Chronicle and Echo.