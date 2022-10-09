Sunday, October 9, 2022
North Norfolk’s beautiful beaches awarded Blue Flags

Date published: 14th May 2021

North Norfolk District Council has again been awarded the prestigious Blue Flags for some of Norfolk’s most outstanding beaches.

Our 45-mile coastline is home to six beaches which have retained their Blue Flag status; Cromer, East Runton, Mundesley, Sea Palling, Sheringham and West Runton.

To qualify for Blue Flag status, beaches have to meet certain criteria, guaranteeing they are of a high standard. Such requirements include a high water quality, access to facilities, environmental education and management – beaches must also maintain levels of cleanliness and safety.

Cllr. Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for Leisure, Wellbeing & Culture, said:

“We are pleased to announce we have again been awarded the prestigious Blue Flags for six of our wonderful beaches.

This is fantastic news and we’re proud of our beautiful beaches; we have worked hard to maintain them for everyone and to guarantee their cleanliness.

It’s been a difficult time for us all and we look forward to welcoming people back to the beach this summer.”

