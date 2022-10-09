Odesa congratulates Liverpool! – Liverpool Express

Following the announcement that Liverpool will host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on behalf of Ukraine, the Mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, has sent his congratulations to the people of the city:

Dear Liverpudlians,

It is a matter of great pleasure to know that the bid of Liverpool, our sister city, to host the Eurovision Contest in 2023 is successful!

Your city is worthy of that as it embodies the colourfulness and brightness of entire Europe. You definitely know how to make the world dance and sing along with you.

Next year all musical roads of Europe will lead to your city, and we are happy that not only Eurovision contest will decorate Liverpool, but the city itself will adorn the event too. All of Odesa is looking forward to literally hearing from you!