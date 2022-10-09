Roadshows are a great way to have your say on the Exeter Plan

People have continued to make their voices heard on plans for the future development of Exeter.

The latest Exeter Plan exhibition roadshow was held at Exeter’s historic Guildhall in the High Street. Residents were able to quiz Council officers and members of the Planning team and give their views at the historic venue.

The event was the latest in a 10 week tour of every ward in the city – and there are two more public consultations next week.

On Tuesday 11 October the exhibition will be at Alphington Village Hall, Ide Lane, between 1pm and 7pm, and on Thursday 13 October it will be at America Hall, De la Rue Way, Pinhoe, between 1pm and 7pm.

The Exeter Plan – the city’s Local Plan – will be the blueprint that shapes the future development of Exeter.

It highlights important issues like housing, climate change, economy and jobs, the future of the high street, transport and infrastructure and design quality, the Exeter Plan builds on the city’s vision to be healthy, inclusive and sustainable.

Council Leader Phil Bialyk said: “We really want everyone in Exeter to get involved in the consultation on the Exeter Plan.

“It is so important that people have their say on how our city grows and develops in the years ahead, where new homes will be built, where employment land will be and how we can grow and develop in a sustainable way.”

Future exhibitions across the city:

Tuesday 11 October – Alphington Village Hall, Ide Lane, 1pm-7pm

Thursday 13 October – America Hall, De la Rue Way, Pinhoe, 1pm-7pm

Monday 17 October – Wonford Methodist Church, Burnthouse Lane, 1pm 7pm

Thursday 20 October – Matthews Hall, Topsham, 1pm-7pm

Tuesday 25 October – The Beacon Centre, Beacon Lane, 1pm-7pm

Tuesday 1 November – St Lawrence Church and Community Hall, Lower Hill Barton Road, 1pm-7pm

Thursday 3 November – St Thomas Church Hall, 54 Cowick Street, 12.30pm-6.30pm

Tuesday 8 November – Custom House Visitor Centre, The Quay, 1pm-6pm

Monday 14 November – The Thatched House, Exwick Road, 1pm-7pm

Monday 21 November – Park Life Heavitree Hub, Heavitree Pleasure Ground, 12noon-5.15pm

Tuesday 22 November – St Sidwell’s Community Centre, Sidwell Street 1-7pm

Thursday 1 December – St James’ Church Hall, Mount Pleasant Road, 1pm-7pm

The consultation on the Exeter Plan runs for 10 weeks, until 5 December.

It has been designed to engage with residents and those who work, study in or visit the city, and those views will be crucially important in preparing the Exeter Plan.

People can feedback in a variety of ways including via an interactive and easy to navigate online survey platform.

The survey platform allows users to read the Plan and complete a variety of short surveys at their leisure https://exeterplan.commonplace.is/

Copies of the plan can be viewed in the reception area at the Civic Centre, as well as in libraries across the city. Queries can be made by contacting the Local Plans team on 01392 265080 or at planning.policy@exeter.gov.uk.