The place to Bee in Barnsley

Worsbrough Library is going to be a hive of activity with a month-long festival about the importance of our bees, thanks to the Green Libraries Grant to support environmental activity.

Bees in Barnsley is one of fifteen projects in England that have been selected to receive the grant to deliver activities and events that cause a buzz in our local communities.

As part of Barnsley 2030 vision and ambitions, one of our priorities under the Sustainable Barnsley theme is to ensure our residents are proud and look after their local environment.

Bees in Barnsley is a month-long festival that celebrates all things bees and highlights how essential they are within our ecosystem. The festival, which is taking place at Worsbrough Library, will use engaging activities and events to raise awareness of the environmental challenges we’re facing due to the declining bee numbers and what we can do as individuals to combat this.

Barnsley Libraries have signed the Green Libraries Manifesto and is partnering with The Mill Academy, Worsbrough Mill, Brightbox, Ian McMillan and Barnsley Beekeepers Association to deliver various activities for all ages.

Cllr Caroline Makinson, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “Bees in Barnsley project promotes the preservation of bee habitats, highlights the importance of looking after the environment, and gives people an opportunity to explore how they can make a difference in their own lives.

“We encourage residents to engage with the small steps, like planting bee-friendly flowers or using wildflower seed bombs to make a difference on a local level.

“Hopefully, working in partnership with local schools and organisations as part of this project will open up further opportunities to work together on future environmentally focused projects.”

For more information about the events at Barnsley Libraries and to book your place, please visit our website.

Green Libraries Grant is funded by CILIP (Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals) and the Green Libraries Partnership with support from Arts Council England, in partnership with The British Library, Libraries Connected and Julie’s Bicycle.