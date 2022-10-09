Two new projects launched to improve hate crime awareness in Hackney

This Hate Crime Awareness Week (8-16 October) the Council will be launching two new projects to support victims of hate crime and encourage people to come forward if they witness a hate crime or incident.

The first project, Hate Crime Champions, has been created to support and advise victims and witnesses of a hate incident or crime. All champions will be supported in their role with regular check-ins and training from our Hate Crime Lead Officer.

The second project, Hate Crime Forum, has been created to ensure the Council’s work around hate crime in the borough is representative of all Hackney’s diverse communities. The forum will be an inclusive group, who meet regularly to discuss and collaborate with the Council on best practice when sharing important messages around hate crime with different communities.

Both projects have been launched with the aim of better supporting those affected by a hate crime or incident but to also give witnesses the confidence to come forward and report.

If you would like to get involved in either of these new projects you can contact the Council’s Hate Crime Lead Officer Bennett Obong on: bennett.obong@hackney.gov.uk

The Council will also be acknowledging Hate Crime Awareness Week with a week-long programme of engagement events across the borough including information and support stalls and a ceremony to celebrate young people who have recently took part in a school project to equip them with skills, knowledge and confidence to challenge acts of discrimination and hate.

Activity:

Monday 10 October: 10am-2pm

Community engagement stall

The Narrow Way, Mare Street E8 1HY

Tuesday 11 October: 10am-1pm

Community engagement stall

Tesco Supermarket

55 Morning Lane E9 6ND

Wednesday 12 October: 10am-1pm

Community engagement stall

Sainsbury’s Supermarket

1 Amhurst Park N16 5LW

Thursday 13 October: 10am-1pm

Community engagement stall

Hackney Town Hall

Mare Street

4.30-6.30pm

Celebration of achievements of young people and registertion of interest for the

Hate Crime Champions Scheme and Hate Crime Forum.

Hackney Town Hall

Mare Street

Friday 14 October: 10am-1pm

Community engagement stall

Morrisons Supermarket

47-49, Stamford Hill, N16 5TB

Cllr Joseph Ogundemuren, Hate Crime Champion for the Council, added: “Although we each have our unique differences, there is more we have in common that can unite all communities in Hackney. Please join us in our zero tolerance and eradication of hate crime.”

