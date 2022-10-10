Best Kept Mont Rose College Employability Secrets!!

We spend a lot of time talking about how exceptional we think our services are, because, well, they are. We’re proud to have dedicated employability teams to ensure MRC students gain the best route into progression after completing their studies with us.

This week, we’re spilling the beans on services we provide to put you in the perfect position to succeed that you may not know of (but don’t worry, if you’re reading this, you can still take advantage of these services!).

1. Tailored support and 1-1s

Our employability department will sit down with individuals and discuss their goals, strengths and weaknesses. We collaborate with students to draft tangible action plans for them to follow based on their circumstances. We then follow up with students to see how they’re getting on and how we can further assist them.

2. Exclusive access to employer network

Our team works hard to seek out impressive and reputable employers who work alongside us to provide the most appropriate opportunities for our students. We have built connections across our 4 disciplines and will continually look for more throughout the year. Then, we use social media and other communication forms to advertise and spread the word about available opportunities.

We also approach individuals if they have registered with our service and are suitable for a specific job role. Therefore, to put yourself in for a chance to land your dream role, make sure you get in touch with us and we’ll respond with relevant options for you!

3. Business guidance and support

After discussion about your business or ideas, we can provide relevant support, guidance and training for you to take the necessary steps to implement your business idea or plan.

We have developed an Entrepreneur Hub to support our students with innovative and fresh ideas. We can offer tailored advice and mentorship from our Business Department made up of well-vetted professionals.

We can direct entrepreneurs to relevant links and resources that will help with funding and execution of their ideas.

Our students have our full backing and we will work tirelessly to ensure you meet your end-goal!

4. Frequent events and outings

Our employability team is always on the lookout for networking events and recruitment fairs for our students. We will alert students of any opportunity they can use to gain further knowledge and skills or apply for experience.

In addition, Mont Rose College will continue to plan their own in-house career days including motivational talks, employer visits, workshops and much more!

5. Opportunities after graduating

Don’t think we leave our alumni high and dry once they finish with their course here. As a matter of fact, we run an alumni service that is present online and in person.

We currently have over 200 of our previous students mingling in a Facebook group in which everything from light-hearted memes to insider career tips are shared.

We are planning to run in-person alumni events later this term so that previous students can re-connect with peers and network. Keep your eyes peeled for more news!

We hope you can tell that we really care about our students’ dreams and aspirations and we’ll support you on every step of your journey! Reach out to your employability department today to see what we can do for you!