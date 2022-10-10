Call for volunteers to be part of the Exeter Carnival parade celebrations

Exeter Carnival organisers are calling for volunteers to help out on the big day.

The new Exeter Carnival will take place on Saturday 26 November with an illuminated parade starting at 6pm. The carnival will travel through the city and will celebrate the community of Exeter.

People are getting the chance to be part of the greatest comeback ever with the return of Exeter Carnival after 24 years.

Exeter Carnival is being organised by InExeter and sponsored by Visit Exeter.

As well as being able to say they were part of bringing back Exeter Carnival, volunteers will gain important experience as a large scale event, work as a team and be able to list this amazing event on their CV.

The role is unpaid, but a hot dinner will be provided as well as refreshments on the evening.

The role will include attending a training briefing ahead of the day and another on the day of the Carnival.

The last Exeter Carnival was held in November 1998. It was billed as Devon’s biggest Annual Street Party of the year with over 130 entries including illuminated floats, bands, majorettes plus special entries.

The new Exeter Carnival will parade up South Street, on to the High Street, Sidwell Street to the Odeon roundabout and back down to finish on the junction of Paris Street.

It will be the first large scale Christmas event organised by InExeter since 2019 when there was Five Nights of Lights across the city with different areas of the city hosting a switch on over the course of five nights.

InExeter also hosted a street party in 2018 for the annual Christmas light switch on which saw over 27,000 people visiting to take part in the festivities.

All Carnival stewards must be 18 and over. To apply email info@inexeter.com. For more information about the Carnival and taking part visit the Exeter Carnival website.