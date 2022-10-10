Council urges Government to move town into Tier 2 status on 2 December



Posted on Wednesday 25th November 2020

Blackpool’s Director of Public Health is urging the Government to acknowledge the significant improvements in bringing down coronavirus infection rates – and move the town into Tier 2 status when the national lockdown ends on 2 December.

Ahead of tonight’s Cabinet deliberations on what will happen to areas post-lockdown, Dr Arif Rajpura stated that after weeks of Tier 2, Tier 3 and national lockdown restrictions, Blackpool’s figures have shown a dramatic improvement:

Latest infection rates per 100,000 population now stand at 210, a consistent and sustained decline over recent weeks and below the national average

Percentage of positive tests has fallen to 8.2%

Infection rates in the over-60s have also fallen to 230 per 100,000 population

Dr Rajpura said that a return to Tier 3 status on 2 December would be “wholly inappropriate” given the scale of the improvements that had been made and the need to protect the local economy from irreparable damage.

He said that Blackpool had achieved that improvement through a number of measures including:

Increased testing and the provision of testing sites to the north and south of the resort

Extensive engagement with the local community and strong communication with residents and visitors to bring down infection rates

Ongoing support for local businesses, particularly in the tourism sector, to ensure they were COVID-safe and complying with all regulations

The early adoption of an army of COVID marshals to provide on-the-ground support to businesses and help manage social distancing and queuing arrangements

Dr Rajpura said:

“Our infection rates had already started to fall prior to the introduction of the national lockdown and have continued to do so since. “Given the scale of the improvements we have made, we firmly believe Blackpool should be moved into Tier 2 given that the new version of these restrictions has been strengthened. By doing so, it would enable us to continue to drive down infection rates while keeping key elements of our local economy open. “A return to Tier 3 would be wholly inappropriate at this point and risks doing untold and irreparable damage to an economy that is already suffering the consequences of months of restrictions. Lasting damage to our economy will seriously impact on our businesses and people’s livelihoods and that will ultimately damage health in the long-term.”



