Coventry Landlords issued with formal cautions – Coventry City Council

Coventry City Council have this week issued formal cautions to two local landlords who illegally evicted their tenants.

Both Landlords gave their tenants incorrect paperwork instructing them to leave their homes which the tenants believed was correct and therefore proceeded to leave.

In both cases the tenants contacted housing enforcement after presenting themselves as homeless. Neither landlord reinstated the tenant when invited to do so.

Coventry City Council’s Housing Enforcement and Property Licensing Team are keen to remind landlords that in order to legally evict tenants they must serve a valid notice to quit and then use this to obtain a possession order at court – anything other than this is likely to constitute a criminal offence.

Formal Cautions may be offered to perpetrators who admit wrongdoing at an early stage and accept responsibility for their offences. They can only be offered where there is the required amount of evidence to realistically gain a prosecution. Landlords can also face a prosecution in court where appropriate.

The Formal Caution may prevent the Landlords from obtaining various licenses in Coventry, including the ability to manage Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO). The tenants also have the option of now bringing a civil action.

Councillor David Welsh, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said:

“Tenants have legal rights, the right to stay in their home until an official eviction process is completed, we will not stand for landlords trying to force tenants out of their homes.”

Anyone who feels that they may be being illegally evicted or harassed by their landlord can contact the council at housingenforcement@coventry.gov.uk