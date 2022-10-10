Experience Barnsley Museum Wins Sandford Award





05 October 2022



Experience Barnsley Museum is delighted to announce that it has received the Sandford Award for Heritage Learning. This award is in recognition of its high-quality learning opportunities as well as outstanding audience engagement.

Judges were particularly impressed by the ‘dedication and experience’ of the team who deliver interesting and interactive school sessions, using a variety of tools and resources.

Using the museums extensive collections children visiting are immersed in the borough’s rich heritage in ways that cannot be achieved in a traditional classroom setting. Using artefacts, photographs, film, sound, and games they cater for a range of learning styles and places Barnsley and its people in context nationally and internationally, evoking a strong sense of Civic pride.

Alongside the formal learning programme, the museum also provides informal learning for families and under-fives, as well as for Barnsley’s diverse cultural communities and visitors with a range of learning and health needs.

Judges commented: “An extensive public programme provides high quality learning opportunities delivered by well trained and experienced staff. There is a culture of continuous improvement as the service reaches out to new audiences and works collaboratively to ensure that learning outcomes are understood and delivered.”

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We are delighted that our school learning sessions have been recognised by being awarded such a prestigious award. It not only highlights the quality and creativity of the learning opportunities offered, the expertise and dedication of the team but also shows that the museum is a safe and supportive environment for all learners”

For more about Barnsley Museums Learning visit https://www.barnsley-museums.com/schools