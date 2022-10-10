Hundreds of thousands more trees to be planted in Cornwall

Hundreds of thousands more trees are set to be planted across Cornwall after a £686,000 government cash boost to expand woodlands has been awarded to the Forest for Cornwall this year.

The investment from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ (Defra) Nature for Climate Fund will contribute to a three-year project to create more woodlands and tree cover throughout Cornwall helping tackle climate change.

It will enable Cornwall Council to launch two new funds and support packages to help farmers and landowners start planting up to 385 hectares of new woodlands – equivalent to 539 football pitches – to significantly expand the Forest for Cornwall.

The Agroforestry Exemplars scheme will invite bids for 10 fully funded planting projects to demonstrate how trees and woodland can be integrated into farming practices.

The Forest for Cornwall Trees and Woodland Fund will support up to 125 farmers and landowners in creating new woodland, hedgerows and field corners on their land offering them step-by-step guidance, opportunity mapping, funding for planting and ongoing maintenance.

Councillor Martyn Alvey, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “This funding will enable us to set up two innovative schemes to support woodland creation and to overcome barriers to planting, such as time, resources, funding, knowledge and complexity.

“Our Forest for Cornwall team will be able to offer a range of support to farmers and landowners to help turn their woodland creation ambitions into reality, by helping to survey land, advising on types of planting, project management and also sourcing trees.

“The investment will help Cornwall achieve our Forest for Cornwall target of planting 8,000 hectares of trees, hedgerows and woodland across Cornwall by 2030 as part of our bid to help Cornwall become carbon neutral and deliver nature recovery.”

Sir William Worsley, Forestry Commission Chair, said: “The social, environmental and economic benefits of being in woodlands are well-documented, helping local communities to be happier, healthier and more pleasant places to live.

“It is a personal mission of mine to make sure as many people as possible get to experience these benefits. This funding will ensure we plant trees in areas close to where people live, as well as providing job opportunities in new woodland creation through planting, establishing and managing trees.”

To find out more and express an interest in taking part in the new agroforestry or woodland creation schemes, register through the Forest for Cornwall ‘Contact Us’ page.

Trees are at the forefront of the Government’s plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, to help to bend the curve of biodiversity loss, improve the environment and to create thousands of green jobs while better connecting people with nature.

The England Trees Action Plan, supported by circa £675m from the £750 million Government Nature for Climate Fund, is a once in a generation plan to help achieve this vision.

Story posted October 4, 2022