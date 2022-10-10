New Road car park arrangements to be re-prioritised for public use

Date published: 12th May 2021

More public parking availability will be made at the New Road car park in North Walsham from Wednesday 12 May.

The car park has previously been used to accommodate the Vaccine hub at the Community Centre. However, with decreased vaccine demand on the centre and with the re-opening of more local amenities more of the car park will be opened for the public.

On days the Community Centre is used for vaccinations up to 18 bays in the car park will be cordoned off for NHS & vaccine centre staff to use with barriers and directional signage. However, 50% of the car parking bays will remain open for visitors to enjoy the re-opening of amenities and the North Walsham high street.

The arrangements in the car park will be kept under review to best support residents/visitors to the area and the essential work carried out by staff operating the vaccine centres. Previous parking arrangements may be re-instated should the vaccine centre returns to a daily operation.

The car park will return to Pay and Display/Permit holder parking.

Parking will remain free for anyone parking at New Road to be vaccinated – the free parking bays will be designated with appropriate signage, barriers and cones.

Cllr Eric Seward, Deputy Leader at NNDC, commented: “NNDC has been pleased to support the roll out of the COVID vaccination programme in North Walsham by providing free parking at the New Road public car park in the town.

We are glad to continue providing support for this essential service as well as helping to accommodate the expected increase in local residents and visitors to the town centre as more local amenities open.”