Nurses and doctors ask local community to wear an appropriate face covering when coming to hospital

Although masking restrictions have been lifted in most public settings, due to the risk to patients who are in hospital, colleagues at the Trust continue to ask the public to take this extra precaution and would encourage all visitors who are not medically exempt to wear masks when inside the hospital buildings.

Dr Ken Agwuh, Consultant Microbiologist and Director of Infection Prevention and Control, said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have required individuals coming to the Trust to wear a mask when visiting. The reason for this is simple – we care for extremely vulnerable patients, and as such we must take every precaution to keep them safe and minimise the potential for infection.

“Masks are provided for free at every entry point to our hospital, and we ask that people wear them for the duration of their visit. We do understand that they are not particularly comfortable, however colleagues have worn them for two years, and will continue to do so in to the winter, so please support us whenever you are on site. If you cannot wear a mask due to a medical exemption, a clear visor will be provided.

“Finally, over the past few weeks we have seen coronavirus infection rates increase locally. At present we are caring for around 80 patients with the illness, a figure which is up from 20 in early September. Can I ask local people to be mindful of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, following the steps of hands, face, space and ventilation to limit the spread to friends, family and loved ones, particularly as we head into the winter months, and to opt for the vaccination if it is offered.”

As coronavirus is currently prevalent locally, health professionals are also asking local people who have tested positive, or have a respiratory illness, to avoid visiting the hospital until symptoms have resolved unless they need urgent care and treatment.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals are still operating some visiting restrictions, with two visitors allowed to attend at any one time between the hours of 11am and 8pm. The full details can be viewed here: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/visiting-restrictions-to-be-eased-further-at-local-hospitals/