Optima Tax Relief Announces IRS Tax Relief for Storm Victims

The IRS has recently announced tax relief for storm victims in several areas in the U.S. and its territories. Optima Tax Relief details which areas will qualify for relief based on FEMA’s declarations of individual assistance.

Kentucky, Missouri & Arizona

Residents of Kentucky, Missouri and Arizona have been plagued with storms, floods, landslides and mudslides this year. The IRS is giving impacted residents until November 15th to file tax returns and make tax payments. This deadline also applies to quarterly estimated tax payments which were originally due on September 15th, as well as quarterly payroll and excise tax returns typically due by August 1st and October 31st. If a taxpayer receives an IRS notice claiming a late filing or late payment with a due date that falls within the postponement timeframe, they should call the IRS to request penalty abatement.

In addition to these extensions, affected residents may also claim disaster-related casualty losses on their tax return. Personal property losses not covered by insurance can be deducted using Form 4684, Casualties and Thefts.

The IRS will automatically identify the taxpayers located in the impacted disaster areas and apply extensions and payment relief. If a taxpayer lives or has a business located outside the covered area, they should call the IRS disaster hotline to learn how to receive relief. A full list of impacted counties can be found on the IRS website.

Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona heavily impacted Puerto Rico in all 78 municipalities. The IRS announced that all impacted residents who reside or do business in affected areas have until February 15, 2023 to file tax returns and make tax payments. This deadline also applies to quarterly estimated tax payments which were originally due on January 17, 2023. In addition, quarterly payroll and excise tax returns typically due by October 31st and January 2023 have been postponed until February 15th.