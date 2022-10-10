Scheme launched to improve maths skills for Devon adults

Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels



A new support programme is being launched to help adults in Devon to improve their maths skills.

Devon Multiply, which is funded by the UK Government and managed by us, is inviting innovative proposals to deliver numeracy skills training among adults in Devon, particularly to those who are harder to reach.

Grant funding from £20,000 to £250,000 is available to projects that submit a successful application. Organisations, that are eligible to apply include private businesses, public organisations, voluntary organisations, charities, community groups and local authorities.

Proposals need to be delivered between now and March 2023 and must support at least one of the following:

Employment skills – helping employees to become more effective in their roles through improved maths skills, offering directly targeted support for individuals and supporting entry into employment where maths is a barrier.

Community delivery – reaching individuals and communities who have not traditionally engaged with learning maths, often because of previous poor experience, lack of confidence, or lack of opportunity.

Maths champions – building capacity by developing the skills, knowledge, and confidence of individuals within employers and communities, helping them to become maths champions and support other learners.

The programme will be geared towards anyone aged 19 and over in the Devon County Council area who does not already have a Maths GCSE at Grade C (Level 4) or above.

Devon Multiply is part of the national Skills for Life campaign. It is aiming to offer easy, flexible access to free numeracy courses and initiatives for beginners and those who want to build on the foundations of their maths knowledge, as well as providing the opportunity to gain qualifications such as GCSE Maths, Level 2 Functional Skills Qualification, or equivalent.

The innovative programme will support those needing to take the first steps towards gaining a maths qualification as well as helping people use maths to manage their household budgets. It will work with employers to cover specific maths skills required in the workplace, and will also provide courses for parents wanting to improve their maths skills in order to help their children.

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Cabinet Member for Economic Recovery and Skills, said: “Learning new skills has never been more important than now, as we look for our economy to make a strong recovery while businesses and households face the challenge of rising costs. We want Devon Multiply to enable adult learners to have the opportunity to brush up on their numeracy, whether it’s for work or daily life at home. “We’re inviting organisations to come forward with proposals that will cater for anyone looking to upskill. We want to help people gain a formal qualification which can open doors to a new job or promotion at work, or for others who may want to gain greater confidence with numbers to help them balance household budgets. We’re looking for a number of options to enable people to learn at a pace that suits them – whether it’s in person or online, daytime or evening, part-time or intensive.”

For more information please visit our Devon Multiply grant scheme webpages or email devon.multiply@devon.gov.uk.