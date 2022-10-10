Throston postal voters are urged to vote promptly                                   

With Royal Mail workers set to hold national strike action on Thursday 13th October – the day of the Throston by-election – Hartlepool residents who have registered to vote by post in the by-election are being encouraged to return their postal votes as soon as possible.

Lorraine Bennison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Electoral and Members’ Services Manager, said: “Postal voting packs were delivered to residents last week. Given the impending strike action on the day of the by-election itself, we would strongly encourage people to return their postal votes as soon as possible and not to delay.

“Anyone who hasn’t been able to return their postal vote for whatever reason also has the option of handing it in on polling day itself at one of the five polling stations in the Throston Ward between 7am and 10pm, or at the main reception at Civic Centre in Victoria Road, again between 7am and 10pm.”

The five Throston Ward polling stations are:

Throston Grange Community Centre, Glamorgan Grove

Throston Youth Project, Wiltshire Way

Jesmond Gardens Primary School, Jesmond Gardens

Chatham House, Chatham Road

The portable unit in Merlin Way/Siskin Close

For more information contact the Elections Office on 01429 523088.