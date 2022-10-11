Bradford College Signs Educational Partnership with Bradford Bulls

Bradford College and Bradford Bulls Rugby League Club have signed an educational partnership agreement for 2022/2023 devoted to transforming lives through sport.

In this latest development between two of Bradford’s most well-known brands, the partnership will bring many education and sporting benefits to the local community that both organisations have long served.

The agreement will especially benefit young people in the area. Both organisations will strive to deliver a Bradford primary and secondary school challenge cup in summer 2023. The Bulls Foundation Community Outreach team will also be powered by Bradford College – sharing course information, supporting community visits, and providing advice and guidance training to the Outreach Team.

Bradford Bulls will be the official employer partner for Sports and Fitness programmes at Bradford College. This arrangement incorporates plans for a Level 3 Bradford Bulls Academy for students who want a career in rugby with access to an elite support programme.

The Bulls coaching team will share industry insight on sports coaching, strength and conditioning, physiotherapy and massage, and sports event management at Bradford College taster days, guest lectures, and student masterclasses.

Other proposals include developing a tag rugby competition, placement opportunities for Level 2 and 3 students across the Bradford Bulls organisation, student rewards and recognition, and curriculum staff upskilling on current industry practice.

Christopher Malish, Vice Principal at Bradford College, said:

“I’m delighted to sign this educational partnership for the 2022/2023 academic year. The agreement is an excellent development, both for rugby league and our young people. This partnership will support the College’s mission of ‘working together to transform lives,’ and help to achieve aspirational, inspirational, and inclusive opportunities that meet the needs of students and our community. The College has worked with Bradford Bulls for many years. This latest deal solidifies our close ties as organisations that are passionate about serving Bradford and beyond.”

Bradford Bulls CEO, Jason Hirst, said:



“Having held several productive meetings with our friends at Bradford College and Joe Pitts, our Commercial Director, I am delighted to have signed our exciting partnership agreement. We look forward to realising the mutually beneficial opportunities it provides both organisations. Furthermore, through education it offers the wider Bradford community and surrounding districts the chance to discover and engage in the force for good that is rugby league.”



This season, theBradford College logo will appear pitch side, on mascot shirts, co-branded community t-shirts, the Bulls women’s team kit, and Scholarship and Academy shirts. There will also be the reciprocal promotion of open events, free game tickets to students under 19, match day tickets and offers to College staff, and news stories across all marketing channels.

Bradford College has a long and successful relationship with Bradford Bulls. Earlier this year, it was announced Bradford College students would support the creation of a new memorial garden at Odsal stadium for lifelong supporters to scatter the ashes of loved ones at the ground. In August, Fashion and Textiles students at Bradford College restored the much-loved Bullboy mascot after years of disrepair. After weeks of work by students, the refurbished mascot made a triumphant return in the match against Leigh Centurions.