Call for county’s Armed Forces community to share views

Gloucestershire’s Armed Forces Covenant Partnership is inviting the local Armed Forces community to have their say on a new community hub to provide information and support.

The partnership, which is made up of over 50 organisations including the county council, district councils, health, police, charities and local Armed Forces, comes together to provide joined-up support for the armed forces community.

It is investigating the feasibility of providing a drop-in/community hub to provide support and information to veterans, service personnel and their families. The survey, which will help inform the process, aims to:

collect views and evidence on whether a county-wide Gloucestershire Armed Forces community hub/drop-in is needed

incorporate members of the Armed Forces Community into the design and running of the hub

raise awareness of the Armed Forces Covenant and support available to the armed forces community in Gloucestershire

The partnership would like to hear from the following:

Anyone living in Gloucestershire who has served at least one day in the Armed Forces, reserves or national service

Anyone currently serving in an Armed Forces site in the county

Anyone living in Gloucestershire who is a family member or carer of a person who has, or is, serving in the Armed Forces

The online survey will close on Friday 28 October 2022.

To share your views take the survey now.

Cllr Andrew Gravells, Armed Forces Champion for Gloucestershire County Council, said: “We want to do all we can to support our veterans, as well as serving military personnel, both while they are in service and as they move into civilian life.

“Gloucestershire does not currently have an Armed Forces community hub like those available elsewhere in the UK. We recognise that the forces community has unique needs and we want service personnel and their families to tell us about the support they have now and what they would benefit from in the future.”