Council supports World Homelessness Day

Date published: 10th October 2022

Today (Monday, October 10) is World Homelessness Day and the Council is continuing to support not only people who are homeless but also those who are at risk of losing their homes.

North Norfolk has a shortage of affordable housing, which is creating hardship for people from all walks of life, including young people, families and the elderly.

During 2021/22, there were 288 affordable homes let to applicants on the housing register, this indicates that even if someone has a high housing need, it is likely that they will have to wait a considerable amount of time before a property is available.

Supporting people who are homeless and living in temporary accommodation is a key area of the council’s work. During 2021/22 the Council placed 136 households across North Norfolk who were unable to find or remain in permanent housing into Temporary accommodation. This can impact both adults and children physically and mentally.

The Council provides ongoing support, which enables families to build confidence, resilience and access training and employment support.

Working together with key partners such as Your Own Place, the Council helps to support people with budgeting, CV and job application writing and tenancy sustainment, rights and responsibilities.

Homelessness

Homelessness is defined as not having a permanent home. Although most people do not end up sleeping on the street, not having a proper, stable roof over your head can be devastating for individuals and families. So how can we help and what can you do to avoid that happening to you?

The Council’s priority is to help avoid people from becoming homeless. This is done by negotiating with landlords or housemates, providing advice and helping people find new accommodation. It is never too early to seek help.

Below are some options available to help prevent someone from being homeless:

If you are worried about your housing situation because of domestic abuse, please contact the Council or NIDAS on 0300 561 0555 for confidential advice and help.

If you are struggling to pay your rent, speak to your landlord as soon as possible it is important to keep paying something. The Council can help you by applying for benefits or discretionary housing payments to maximise your income and make your accommodation more affordable.

If your relationship with your spouse/partner has broken down, you may have rights to your home that you may not know about.

If you are living in unsuitable housing conditions and are a private tenant, the Council can advise you of your rights and what can be done.

If the condition of your home is making it difficult to live there, help may be available to make your home more suitable.

If you have had a section 21 notice, you can contact the Council eight weeks before the notice period ends if you cannot find anywhere else to live.

Cllr Wendy Fredericks, portfolio holder for housing and benefits, said:

“The Council plays a vital role in helping people find safe and secure homes. On World Homelessness Day, we are reminding people of the important role of helping people maintain their tenancies – working to find solutions with their landlord before there is any risk of homelessness.”

To contact the Council for further guidance or advice, please contact housing@north-norfolk.gov.uk or call the Housing Options Service on 01263 513811 or for emergency out-of-hours assistance, please call 01223 849782