First steps set to be taken on journey to adoption of new Birmingham Local Plan

The first step on the journey to shape the planning framework that will guide development and regeneration activity in Birmingham over the next 20 years is set for approval tomorrow (October 11).

Members of the council’s Cabinet will be asked to approve the Birmingham Local Plan Issues and Options Document for public consultation.

The document sets out how, where and how many new homes, jobs, services and infrastructure will be delivered and the type of places and environment that will be created.

In order to reach a point where the new Birmingham Local Plan can be adopted, several statutory stages need to be carried out, each with an opportunity for citizens, businesses and other stakeholders to make comments and representations to the council to shape the Plan going forward.

Residents will be able to comment on a wide range of topics like how the Plan should tackle climate change, how should our local centres evolve and where should new development be focussed.

The document before Cabinet outlines that the city needs about 149,000 additional homes by 2042. Current supply of land for housing development provides about 71,000 leaving a requirement to find solutions for approximately 78,000 homes in the next two decades.

Property types and densities as well the mix of tenure types will be amongst the topics that opinions and feedback are sought upon to help resolve the forthcoming challenge.

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “All cities evolve over time, so it is vital we have the best policies in place that guide the development and regeneration of Birmingham – for the benefit of all residents and businesses here.

“It is always difficult to balance the wide range of opinions and competing priorities that are out there – but we want to hear from as many people as possible so we can ensure the Golden Decade of opportunity for Birmingham is shaped in a way that is appropriate to people in all districts and neighbourhoods.

“I look forward to the feedback we receive, as we work together to create the Birmingham our future generations will call home.”

Subject to Cabinet approval, a six-week period of consultation on the Issues and Options would start later this month, with eventual final approval coming in 2026, after several steps including two further consultation periods and an examination by the Planning Inspectorate.