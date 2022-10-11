Flagship Croydon employment programme extended to help hundreds more vulnerable residents find work – Newsroom

Croydon’s long-standing job entry programme for some of the borough’s most vulnerable residents, has received a two-year extension with further funding from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The South London Work & Health and Job Entry Target (JET) Programme has received £3.2m in funding to continue to provide employment opportunities across Croydon and neighbouring boroughs.

Croydon Council currently coordinates the Work & Health and JET Programme through the South London Partnership – covering Richmond upon Thames, Kingston upon Thames, Merton and Sutton.

In Croydon alone, 2,476 residents have joined the programme since 2018, with 839 residents finding jobs and entering the local workforce.

Under Croydon’s leadership, the programme has been one of the highest performing of its kind in the UK, helping local residents who have the most difficulty accessing job opportunities. This includes those with health conditions or disabilities, or people with barriers to employment, such as ex-offenders, carers and care levers, refugees, victim of domestic violence, and young people involved in gangs.

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon, said:

“The extension of our job entry programme for residents who find it harder to access job opportunities is a testament to the amazing work of our officers, employment services, and local business partners. Finding work is never easy, especially when faced with additional barriers, and it is incredibly impressive that over 800 Croydon residents have taken up jobs and become part of our local workforce.

“I am determined that the council will continue to support the local economy and enable residents to upskill and access job opportunities. Working through the Work & Health and JET Programme over the coming years is just part of this, and we remain committed to working with training providers and businesses to help our residents take positive steps in their careers.”