Get tips on staying safe and warm with the return of popular Winter Warmer event

Hackney Council homes residents and leaseholders aged 55 and over will be able to benefit from a wide range of help and advice on staying warm and safe this winter in the face of the cost of living crisis with the return of a popular free event.

On Tuesday 1 November, the Council is holding its Winter Warmer event. at Hackney Church (St John at Hackney), Lower Clapton Rd, E5 0PD between 11am and 3pm.

It’s the first time the initiative, which normally attracts between 500-600 people, has been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Winter Warmer event is a chance for people to meet other residents while also getting some useful advice on staying warm and happy as temperatures start to dip.

Staff from Council services and other organisations will be available with advice and support with rising bills, while residents will also be able to enjoy a free massage and try some arts and crafts.

At the event people will be able to

pick up a copy of the Council’s comprehensive guide to the range of support and advice available for residents during the cost of living crisis;

speak to the Council’s housing repair team;

find out how to get involved in their local community through the Council’s Resident Participation Team;

get financial advice from the Council’s financial inclusion team;

find out more about what is going on in the borough’s libraries and museums;

learn how to prevent a fire in their home and what to do if one starts from London Fire Brigade;

get information about the support available from and the initiatives run by a range of voluntary organisations like Age UK, East London Cares and Hackney Council for Voluntary Service (CVS).



For more information, residents over-55 should contact the Hackney Council Resident Participation Team on: 020 8356 7845, or email get.involved@hackney.gov.uk

Any residents needing help during the cost of living crisis can find out more about the support and advice available at bit.ly/HackneyCOL

Source link