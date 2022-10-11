Hate crime support promoted – Liverpool Express

A series of events will take place next week to raise awareness of the support available to tackle Hate Crime in Liverpool.

For Hate Crime Awareness Week 2022, Liverpool City Council and its partners have scheduled a series of events to demonstrate how all agencies are working together on the issue, and provide information on some of the services that can help victims.

Hate crime is defined as hostility or prejudice based on a person’s race, religion, sexual orientation, their transgender status or if they are disabled.

The city has a Hate Crime Strategic Group that works to challenge attitudes and behaviours, providing easy and safe access to reporting centres and ensuring there are supportive and responsive services for victims.

Staff from a range of organisations including Liverpool City Council, Merseyside Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner, Mersey Fire and Rescue Service, Stop Hate UK, the Anthony Walker Foundation and housing associations will be out and about throughout the week in the following locations:

Monday 10 October – City centre and Kensington

– City centre and Kensington Tuesday 11 October – Kirkdale

– Kirkdale Wednesday 12 October – Tuebrook and Stoneycroft

– Tuebrook and Stoneycroft Thursday 13 October – County

– County Friday 14 October – Everton

What to do if you are a victim of hate crime:

Tell Merseyside Police

Tell Stop Hate UK

The following organisations can offer help, advice and support:

The Anthony Walker Foundation – supports victims of racial and religious hate crime

Daisy Inclusive UK – supports victims of disability hate crime

Citizens Advice Liverpool – supports victims of LGBTQ+ hate crime

Sahir House – provides health and wellbeing support for both HIV+ and LGBTQ+ people across Merseyside

Red Umbrella – supporting people involved in sex work, selling sex and/or experiencing sexual exploitation

Cabinet Member for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Cllr Pam Thomas, said: “No-one should get abuse because of the colour of their skin, their sexuality, religion or if they are disabled.

“It is only by demonstrating the scale of the issue that the police are able to direct resources at tackling the problem.

“That is why it is vital we do all we can to give people the confidence for them to report crimes, knowing that action will be taken. We also want people to know which organisations can help provide the appropriate support.”

Merseyside Police Chief Constable, Serena Kennedy, said: “Hate crime is a deeply personal attack and we know how much courage it can take for people to report it so that we can take action.

“We aim to ensure victims are supported at every step, with committed and dedicated people who do their very best for victims every day. From police officers that are the first to attend an incident and specially trained detectives that will support victims with sensitivity and compassion, through to the vital work of colleagues in our Witness Care Unit. We work closely with our partners to ensure that we can offer every person who is a victim of hate crime a pathway to specialist support if they feel they need it.

“There is no place for hate in our city and we will continue to work with our communities and partners to make Merseyside a safer place for everyone who lives in, works in and visits the region.”

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “Nobody should suffer fear, intimidation or abuse simply because of who they are, or the life they lead, and even one victim of hate crime, is one too many.

“Hate crimes are known to have devastating, long term consequences for those who are targeted. We also know that if hate-fuelled attitudes are not tackled at an early stage they can escalate and lead to very serious crimes.

“Despite this we know most people who experience hate crime still do not report it. That’s why we’re determined to raise awareness of this insidious and harmful crime and encourage anyone affected to speak out.

“Please don’t suffer in silence – there are so many organisations on hand to help.”