Home > Latest news > Ipswich Hospital researchers are highest recruiters to pregnancy study

Researchers at Ipswich Hospital have recruited the highest number of participants to a pregnancy study aimed at identifying the causes of gestational diabetes (GD).

Ipswich Hospital is one of several sites taking part in the OPHELIA study recruiting over 1,000 people who are expecting a baby and who are at risk of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM).

Diabetes in pregnancy, known as gestational diabetes (GD) or gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), is one of the most common medical conditions in pregnancy. It can cause complications affecting mothers and babies, such as premature births, excess amniotic fluid or pre-eclampsia. Babies born to mothers with GD are also likely to have a high birth weight and may suffer from neonatal complications such as jaundice or low blood sugar levels.

Ophelia participant Rebecca Sands with research midwife Anneka Burch

Since the OPHELIA study, which is an obstetrics and gynaecology study, started running in October 2019, researchers at the hospital have recruited more than 425 people. This makes the ESNEFT team the highest recruiting team.

The study is run by Dr Claire Meek, at the Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science, University of Cambridge, and is funded by the NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre.

Dr Meek said: “Many congratulations to the research team at ESNEFT for this incredible achievement! This partnership between the University of Cambridge and ESNEFT is so important to advance our understanding of GD and improve care for mums and babies in future.”

Research midwife Anneka Burch

Research midwife Anneka Burch is one of the Research team at ESNEFT working on the study. She said: “We know there are several issues that can develop due to diabetes in pregnancy, so being able to find a link between anyone more predisposed to the condition would really help in their care and our ability to look out for the signs.

“We’re so pleased our involvement in the study has meant so many pregnant people have taken part, so we can find out more about this important condition.”

People expecting a baby are more likely to develop GD if they have a higher body mass index (BMI), have previously had GD, have previously had a large baby, have family members with diabetes or have a south Asian, Black, African-Caribbean or Middle Eastern origin (even if born in the UK).

Anyone who may fall into the category of potentially developing GD currently has an oral glucose-tolerance test (OGTT) at 28 weeks of their pregnancy. This test involves two blood tests, taken before and after drinking a glucose (sugar) drink.

(l-r) Jenny Finch, Teresa Theobald and Genessa Peters who are part of the Ophelia research team

Participants taking part in the OPHELIA study have additional blood samples taken while having their blood test as part of the OGTT. These samples are then assessed as part of the research trial.

The study is still ongoing and results are expected to be available in 2023. Potential future recruits will be contacted by the research team.

Symptoms of gestational diabetes include having an increased thirst, needing to wee more often, having a dry mouth and being tired. These symptoms may not mean you have gestational diabetes. More information is available on the NHS website.

If you’re concerned speak to your midwife or GP.

Back to top