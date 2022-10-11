Man prosecuted following PSPO breach in Barnstaple park

A man from Barnstaple who was seen urinating in a town-centre park has been ordered to pay costs for breaching a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) after a successful prosecution by North Devon Council.

Terence Byrne, of no fixed abode, appeared before magistrates at North and East Devon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 October where he pleaded guilty to breaching a PSPO.

The PSPO, which is in place in Barnstaple and Ilfracombe town centres, aims to target antisocial behaviours such as street drinking, drug use, public urination and aggressive begging (using intimidating language or actions, or begging within five metres of a pay point or cash machine).

Magistrates heard the 42-year-old was caught urinating in public in front of the toilet block in Pilton Park in Barnstaple by police on Thursday, 28 July 2022. Evidence was given by the council’s antisocial behaviour officer.

Byrne was given a three-month conditional discharge for the offence. He was ordered to pay costs totalling £50, which includes a victim surcharge of £26.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden, says: “Antisocial behaviour can have a huge impact on our communities, despite being committed by a minority. This prosecution makes it clear we take it seriously. “We want to ensure our town centres are able to be enjoyed safely by residents, employees and visitors alike and we will continue to work with Devon and Cornwall Police to take formal action against those who commit this sort of behaviour.”

A person who fails to comply with the PSPO requirement has committed an offence under section 59 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.